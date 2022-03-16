Wed: TA 35 Index ends short trading week up 1.6%

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.61%, to 1,961.07 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.74%, to 2,033.67 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.76% to 473.62 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.24% to 385.54 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.48 billion in equities and NIS 4.40 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.6% for the week and is down 0.9% since the start of the year. The market will be closed tomorrow for the Purim holiday.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.730% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.263/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.665% lower at NIS 3.587/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today rising 2.55% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 2.45%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.06% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 3.26%.

LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) rose 7.78% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 6.83% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.44%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.90% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 4.26% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.07%.

