Wed: TA 35 Index ends short trading week up 1.6%

16 Mar, 2022 18:35
The banks led the gains today while Elbit and ICL fell. The market reopens Sunday after the Purim holiday.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.61%, to 1,961.07 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.74%, to 2,033.67 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.76% to 473.62 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.24% to 385.54 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.48 billion in equities and NIS 4.40 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.6% for the week and is down 0.9% since the start of the year. The market will be closed tomorrow for the Purim holiday.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.730% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.263/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.665% lower at NIS 3.587/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today rising 2.55% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 2.45%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.06% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 3.26%.

LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) rose 7.78% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 6.83% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.44%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.90% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 4.26% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.07%.

