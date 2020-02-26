Wed: TA 35 Index higher despite Ormat plunge

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange were mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.25% to 1,678.02 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.03% to 1,609.09 points and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.78% to 406.91 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 368.17 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.21 billion in equities and NIS 4.42 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market today, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.379% from Tuesday at NIS 3.442/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.703% at NIS 3.741/€.

On the market, Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 4.23% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 4.04%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.35%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.92% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.22%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.19%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.15%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.93% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.99%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 13.43% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after CEO Isaac Angel announced his resignation. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.76% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 6.83% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 3.34%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 26, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020