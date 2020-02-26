search
Wed: TA 35 Index higher despite Ormat plunge

26 Feb, 2020 18:38
Bezeq and the big banks led the market higher today but Teva, Delek and Ormat led the declines.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange were mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.25% to 1,678.02 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.03% to 1,609.09 points and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.78% to 406.91 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 368.17 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.21 billion in equities and NIS 4.42 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market today, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.379% from Tuesday at NIS 3.442/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.703% at NIS 3.741/€.

On the market, Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 4.23% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 4.04%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.35%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.92% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.22%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.19%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.15%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.93% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.99%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 13.43% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after CEO Isaac Angel announced his resignation. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.76% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 6.83% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 3.34%.

