Wed: TA 35 Index rises above 1,500 points

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.04%, to 1,500.07 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.28%, to 1,567.46 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.07%, to 538.04 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.06%, to 367.77 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.86 billion in equities and NIS 2.93 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.062% lower from Tuesday, at NIS 3.210/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.099% lower, at NIS 3.940/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market, rising 0.21% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.31% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.19%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 0.59%, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.55%. Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE:ENOG) rose 7.23% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the news that it had acquired the 30% stake that Kerogen Capital holds in its Energean Israel unit. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.86% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 2.01%.

LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 0.35% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and was one of only three shares to fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

