Wed: TA 35 up 1.9% for week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.17% to 1,614.67 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.99% to 1,484.62 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.75% to 389.34 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 358.46 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.12 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.584% at NIS 3.614/$ from Tuesday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.329% at 4.054/€. The Tel Aviv 35 Index is up 1.9% for the week and 10.3% since the start of 2019. The market will be closed tomorrow and reopens on Sunday after the Passover holiday.

On the market, The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 3.24% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.98%. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.33%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.73% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 3.15%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.77%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.30% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.19%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.51% on the day's biggest trading turnover and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.34%.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 3.23% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.04%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 24, 2019

