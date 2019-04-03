Wed: TASE advances despite Teva slump

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.20% to 1,558.74 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.30% to 1,434.72 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.19% to 385.55 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.14% to 354.96 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.23 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.662% at NIS 3.600/$ from Tuesday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.261% at 4.049/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 6.03% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.37% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.31%. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 1.77% and Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) fell 1.75%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.38% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.05% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.39%. Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 3.32%, Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) rose 2.24% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 3.12%.

