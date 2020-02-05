Wed: TASE and Teva maintain strong rallies

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today for the third straight session. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.42% to 1,714.80 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.65% to 1,657.02 points and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.49% to 422.52 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 367.50 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.53 billion in equities and NIS 3.30 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market today, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.116% from Tuesday at NIS 3.452/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.173% at NIS 3.803/€. On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.64% on the day's biggest trading turnover to complete a nearly 19% rise in the past three days. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 4.87% and its exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 2.74%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 4.19% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 5.73% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.61% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.51%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 3.27% and Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) rose 2.56%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 4.39%.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.53% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.78% and Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 0.82%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Fox-Wizel Ltd. (TASE: FOX) rose 10.09% after signing a franchise agreement with Nike for 14 European countries.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 5, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020