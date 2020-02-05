search
Wed: TASE and Teva maintain strong rallies

5 Feb, 2020 18:31
Delek jumped and Teva rose strongly for the third straight day while Bezeq led the declines.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today for the third straight session. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.42% to 1,714.80 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.65% to 1,657.02 points and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.49% to 422.52 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 367.50 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.53 billion in equities and NIS 3.30 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market today, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.116% from Tuesday at NIS 3.452/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.173% at NIS 3.803/€. On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.64% on the day's biggest trading turnover to complete a nearly 19% rise in the past three days. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 4.87% and its exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 2.74%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 4.19% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 5.73% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.61% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.51%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 3.27% and Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) rose 2.56%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 4.39%.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.53% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.78% and Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 0.82%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Fox-Wizel Ltd. (TASE: FOX) rose 10.09% after signing a franchise agreement with Nike for 14 European countries.

