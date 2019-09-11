search
Wed: TASE and Teva rallies gain momentum

11 Sep, 2019 18:19
Teva, Perrigo and Discount Bank rose strongest on the TA 35 Index but Delek fell sharply.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.29% to 1,605.23 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.00% to 1,512.62 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.40% to 374.37 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 364.59 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.34 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.170% today at NIS 3.544/$ from Tuesday, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.156% at 3.899/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 6.78% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after rising 8.27% yesterday, 4.19% on Monday and 2.80% on Sunday. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 3.22%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.53% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.40%. International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) rose 3.84%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.96% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.99%.

Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 5.44% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and parent company Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 2.72%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.88%, Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 0.53% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 0.34%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 11, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

