Wed: TASE back on the rise

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.14%, to 1,937.67 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.06%, to 2,057.07 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.08% to 495.17 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.05% to 389.09 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.43 billion in equities and NIS 3.69 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.284% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.160/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.098% higher at NIS 3.575/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 0.96% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.61%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.34%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.00%.

Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) rose 5.89% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.78% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.42%.

LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 3.45% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.89%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.56%, and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.64%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Electreon (TASE: ELWS) rose 9.1% after reporting that it has entered the US market.

