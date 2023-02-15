Wed: TASE back on the rise

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.93%, to 1,812.78 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.67%, to 1,839.44 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.01% to 356.42 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.19% to 367.89 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.14 billion in equities and NIS 4.29 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.771% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.529/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.361% at NIS 3.780/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 2.73%, on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.2% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.97%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.10% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 1.64%.

NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.08%, Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.64% and Enlight Renewable Energy (TASE: ENLT; Nasdaq: ENLT) rose 1.56%. Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 2.9%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.07% after reporting its fourth quarter 2022 results and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.63% for the biggest fall today on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Melisron (TASE: MLSN) fell 0.82% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.44% after reporting its fourth quarter results.

