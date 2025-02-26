Wed: TASE back on the rise

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.45% to 2,471.97 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.42% to 2,542.50 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.39% to 471.31 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.03% to 399.99 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.88 billion in equities and NIS 7.98 billion in bonds.

The Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.084% today from Tuesday, at NIS 3.576/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.186% lower at NIS 3.750/€.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) led the market today, falling 3.7% on the day's biggest trading turnover, after publishing disappointing fourth quarter results, while parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 3.43%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.78% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.06%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.99%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) rose 0.83%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 3.73% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.77% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2%. BIG Shopping Centers (TASE: BIG) rose 2.33% on the eve of the opening of the BIG Fashion strip mall in Glilot and OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 3.42%.

