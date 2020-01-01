Wed: TASE begins 2020 on a positive note

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.13%, to 1,685.50 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.43% to 1,623.71 points and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.96% to 398.30 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.07%, to 369.26 points. Turnover totaled NIS 925.9 million in equities and NIS 1.17 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel did not set new representative rates today due to the New Year's Day holiday in Europe and North America.

On the market, Shapir Engineering and Industry Ltd. (TASE: SPEN) rose 3.65% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after winning a tender to double the size of the Tel Aviv fast lane car park. Energean Oil and Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 1.61%, and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 2.00%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.73% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 1.21%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 0.67% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.63%.

As Leviathan gas continuing flowing for the second day, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 0.97% and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 1.72%.

Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 2.45% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) fell 1.87%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.54% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.43%.

