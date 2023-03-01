Wed: TASE begins March on uptick

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.18%, to 1,737.39 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.29%, to 1,736.99 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.12% to 336.68 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.28% to 359.97 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.07 billion in equities and NIS 3.17 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.872% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.636/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.303% at NIS 3.880/€.

On the market Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 3.22% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.37% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 2.00%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.96%, and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 2.63%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.23%

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 3.01% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.39% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 2.45%.

