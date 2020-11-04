search
Wed: TASE climbs despite US election uncertainty

4 Nov, 2020 19:02
NICE and the big banks led the market higher today but Perrigo and Ormat fell back.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today despite the uncertainty of the US presidential election outcome. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.11%, to 1,370.07 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.08%, to 1,410.66 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.24%, to 496.05 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.13%, to 355.71 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.42 billion in equities and NIS 3.61 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.176% down from Tuesday at NIS 3.410/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.130% lower at NIS 3.996/€.

On the market, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 4.51% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.81%. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 10.3% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv35 Index today. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 5.19% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 4.15%. Mivne Real Estate (TASE: MVNE) rose 5.28% and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 4.18%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.72% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.74%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.30% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.64%.

Perrigo Company (Nasdaq:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 8.24% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 3.05% after mixed third quarter results.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 4, 2020

