Wed: TASE climbs despite US election uncertainty

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today despite the uncertainty of the US presidential election outcome. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.11%, to 1,370.07 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.08%, to 1,410.66 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.24%, to 496.05 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.13%, to 355.71 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.42 billion in equities and NIS 3.61 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.176% down from Tuesday at NIS 3.410/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.130% lower at NIS 3.996/€.

On the market, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 4.51% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.81%. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 10.3% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv35 Index today. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 5.19% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 4.15%. Mivne Real Estate (TASE: MVNE) rose 5.28% and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 4.18%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.72% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.74%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.30% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.64%.

Perrigo Company (Nasdaq:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 8.24% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 3.05% after mixed third quarter results.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 4, 2020

