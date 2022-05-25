Wed: TASE nosedive continues

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.30%, to 1,836.31 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.34%, to 1,890.69 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.98% to 402.62 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.11% to 369.21 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.12 billion in equities and NIS 3.82 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.299% today from Tuesday, at NIS 3.359/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.053% lower at NIS 3.584/€.

On the market, Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 5.87% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.07%, after falling 9.02% yesterday after reporting disappointing financials.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 3.51% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.90%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.59%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 3.31%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.19% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.90% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.02%.

