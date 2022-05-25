search
Front > TASE report

Wed: TASE nosedive continues

25 May, 2022 18:47
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The banks led the TASE lower today as Teva and NICE bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.30%, to 1,836.31 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.34%, to 1,890.69 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.98% to 402.62 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.11% to 369.21 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.12 billion in equities and NIS 3.82 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.299% today from Tuesday, at NIS 3.359/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.053% lower at NIS 3.584/€.

On the market, Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 5.87% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.07%, after falling 9.02% yesterday after reporting disappointing financials.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 3.51% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.90%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.59%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 3.31%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.19% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.90% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.02%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 25, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018