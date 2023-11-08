Wed: TASE dips

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.76%, to 1,714.95 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.69% to 1,733.79 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.57% to 331.45 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.41% to 368.99 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.84 billion in equities and NIS 3.84 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.466% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.848/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.521% lower at NIS 4.108/€.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) led the market today, rising 2.31% on the day's biggest trading turnover for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 1.04% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 1.12%.

Sapiens (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 10.33% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.12% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.17%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 2.93% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.25% after reporting its third quarter results.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.39%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.20% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.21%

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 8, 2023.

