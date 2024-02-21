Wed: TASE dips

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.34%, to 1,893.04 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.19% to 1,930.13 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.79% to 405.49 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 378.59 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.92 billion in equities and NIS 2.58 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.629% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.679/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.618% higher at NIS 3.972/€.

On the market, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2.25%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.13% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CMTK; TASE: CMTK) fell 3.32% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.17% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.05%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.43% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) rose 0.74%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.73%, Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 1.55% and Electra (TASE: ELTR) rose 2.66% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

