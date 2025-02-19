Wed: TASE dips after yesterday's big gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.24% to 2,528.01 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.27% to 2,602.63 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.57% to 491.63 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 400.32 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.27 billion in equities and NIS 4.13 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.45% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.541/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.683% lower at NIS 3.693/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA led the market today, falling 0.75% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 3.41% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.24%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.13% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.76%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.65% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 2.22%.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 5.94% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 3.33% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.58%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.83% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.50%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 19, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.