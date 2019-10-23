Wed: TASE down as Tower tumbles

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.20% to 1,653.06 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.42% to 1,570.33 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.92% to 372.93 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 370.21 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.25 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.028% today at NIS 3.538/$ from Tuesday's exchange rate, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.304% at 3.930/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 10.16%, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index afyer announcing a $100 million public offering. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 5.30% after cutting its third quarter guidance. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.68% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.65%.

International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) rose 1.90% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.12% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 0.98%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.37% and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 1.20%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.23%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 23, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019