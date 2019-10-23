search
Front > TASE report

Wed: TASE down as Tower tumbles

23 Oct, 2019 18:25
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Opko Health and Tower Semiconductor led the declines on the TASE today as Bezeq bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.20% to 1,653.06 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.42% to 1,570.33 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.92% to 372.93 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 370.21 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.25 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.028% today at NIS 3.538/$ from Tuesday's exchange rate, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.304% at 3.930/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 10.16%, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index afyer announcing a $100 million public offering. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 5.30% after cutting its third quarter guidance. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.68% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.65%.

International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) rose 1.90% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.12% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 0.98%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.37% and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 1.20%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.23%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 23, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018