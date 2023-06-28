Wed: TASE edges higher after late rally

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.14%, to 1,750.60 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.21%, to 1,774.14 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.75% to 363.42 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 371.22 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.76 billion in equities and NIS 6.62 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 1.127% higher from Tuesday, at NIS 3.679/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.233% higher at NIS 4.031/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 0.77% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.63% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.43%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 4.21% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.14%.

Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) rose 1.91% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.81% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.81%.

