Wed: TASE edges higher as Israel eases out of lockdown

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.26%, to 1,410.87 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.11%, to 1,394.65 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.05%, to 404.68 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.15%, to 351.25 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.50 billion in equities and NIS 4.70 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar exchange rate down 0.369% from Monday at NIS 3.511/$ and the shekel-euro rate was set down 0.642% at NIS 3.794/€.

On the market, LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 33.12% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.63%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.79% andIsrael Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.43%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 6.17% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 5.58%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.50%, Fattal Holdings (1989) Ltd. fell 5.74% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.54%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.18% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 6, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020