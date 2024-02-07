Wed: TASE edges higher as NICE jumps

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.23%, to 1,841.57 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.09% to 1,876.61 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.38% to 394.36 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.14% to 378.66 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.52 billion in equities and NIS 5.39 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.082% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.648/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.365% higher at NIS 3.927/€.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 4% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.21% and Enlight Renewable Energy (TASE: ENLT; Nasdaq: ENLT) rose 3.40%. Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 2.12%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.46%, and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 0.84%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.59% on the day's biggest trading turnover, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) fell 0.59%. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 2.3% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.32%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE)> rose a further 1.78% after rising 11.28% yesterday, following a higher bid by Zwi Williger than the Amir brothers to buy a 24.9% controlling stake in the supermarket chain.

