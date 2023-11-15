search
Wed: TASE edges higher in late trading

15 Nov, 2023 18:28
The banks and Teva lost ground today while Tower Semiconductor led the market higher.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.21%, to 1,705.08 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.27% to 1,723.85 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.09% to 335.65 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 367.49 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.74 billion in equities and NIS 3.80 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 1.722% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.767/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.489% lower at NIS 4.090/€.

On the market Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 6.61% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 4.30%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.11% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.59%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.32% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 4.36% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 2.41% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.15%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.76%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.61% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 3.67%.

