Wed: TASE edges up as tech recovery continues

10 Mar, 2021 18:45
Bezeq and Ormat led the market higher today but Leumi and Perrigo slipped.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.15%, to 1,576.25 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.21%, to 1,634.67 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.49% to 592.94 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.15% to 371.16 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.44 billion in equities and NIS 4.98 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.21% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.322/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.32% down, at NIS 3.950/€.

On the market, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA rose 2.45% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.65%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.39% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.52%. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 2.66% for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.01%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.45% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.72% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.36%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT; TASE: GILT) rose 6.22% after signing a new deal in Brazil.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 10, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

