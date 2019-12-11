Wed: TASE edges up in late rally

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.14%, to 1,690.26 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.18%, to 1,619.12 points and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.52% to 386.26 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.11%, to 369.94 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.28 billion in equities and NIS 3.23 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.346% today, at NIS 3.477/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.393% at NIS 3.853/€.

On the market, Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 2.49% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 1.67%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.21% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.86%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.39% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.82%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 3.15% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) fell 2.11%. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 1.93%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.72% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.40%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.05% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Outside the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Automotive Systems Ltd. (TASE: DLEA) rose 14.78% on the news that Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) had sold its entire stake in the company at a premium.

