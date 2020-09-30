Wed: TASE ends dire September on uptick

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.04%, to 1,308.16 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.06%, to 1,345.44 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.37%, to 479.20 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.16%, to 355.23 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.55 billion in equities and NIS 4.06 billion in bonds. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 8% in September and is down 25% since the start of 2020. On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.116% higher from Tuesday at NIS 3.445 /$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.257% down at NIS 4.035/€. On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK rose 6.96% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 5.02%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.57%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.81% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.53%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.72%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.98% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.46%.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.12% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.95%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.49% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 30, 2020

