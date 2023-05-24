Wed: TASE ends short week lower

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.85%, to 1,768.31 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.03%, to 1,764.22 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.47% to 346.80 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 367.69 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.70 billion in equities and NIS 4.74 billion in bonds. The market reopens Sunday after the Shavuot holiday.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 1.607% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.731/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.385% higher at NIS 4.012/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.95% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.58%. OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 7.79% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.14%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.14% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 5.34%.

Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 3.37% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 2.45%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.58% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) led the market today, rising 0.96% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

