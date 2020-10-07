Wed: TASE ends six day winning streak

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.05%, to 1,349.84 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.11%, to 1,386.51 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.33%, to 495.91 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.33%, to 354.99 points. Turnover totaled NIS 963.7 million in equities and NIS 2.38 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.117% lower from Tuesday at NIS 3.407/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.247% down at NIS 4.005/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK rose 6.43% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 4.57%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.47%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.28%, and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.47%. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 5.5% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.19%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.57% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.96% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 4.09% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.21%, Matrix IT Ltd. (TASE:MTRX) fell 2.59% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.71%. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 2.82% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.56%. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.55%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 7, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020