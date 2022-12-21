Wed: TASE enjoys rare good day

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.94%, to 1,806.91 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.84%, to 1,828.66 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.74% to 351.94 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 366.08 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.55 billion in equities and NIS 3.50 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.231% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.477/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.539% higher at NIS 3.695/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 2.40% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.90%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.32% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.69%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.1.7% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.24%, after reporting a Romanian deal worth up to $400 million. Shapir Engineering and Industry (TASE: SPEN) rose 3.34% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) fell 2.11% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Israel Phoenix Assurance Ltd. (TASE:PHOE1; PHOE5) fell 1.1%, and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.63%.

