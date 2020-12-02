search
Front > TASE report

Wed: TASE extends losing streak

2 Dec, 2020 19:04
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

NICE, ICL and Sapiens led the falls today but Nov bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.60%, to 1,435.08 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.75%, to 1,482.18 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.25%, to 499.88 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.14%, to 363.32 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.87 billion in equities and NIS 3.42 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.454% lower from Tuesday, at NIS 3.289/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.215% higher, at NIS 3.964/€.

On the market, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.32% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 4.28% and Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 5.89% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.70% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.18%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.48%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 2.19% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.54%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) gave up much of its recent gains, falling 11%.

Few shares rose on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 0.47% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 0.53% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 2, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018