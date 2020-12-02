Wed: TASE extends losing streak

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.60%, to 1,435.08 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.75%, to 1,482.18 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.25%, to 499.88 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.14%, to 363.32 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.87 billion in equities and NIS 3.42 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.454% lower from Tuesday, at NIS 3.289/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.215% higher, at NIS 3.964/€.

On the market, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.32% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 4.28% and Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 5.89% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.70% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.18%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.48%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 2.19% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.54%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) gave up much of its recent gains, falling 11%.

Few shares rose on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 0.47% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 0.53% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

