Wed: TASE extends losses

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today following yesterday's losses. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.73%, to 1,440.15 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.73%, to 1,415.01 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.68%, to 433.03 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.56%, to 358.34 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.80 billion in equities and NIS 3.42 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar rate 0.455% lower from Tuesday at NIS 3.499/$ and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.177%, at NIS 3.857/€

On the market,Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 10.54% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 2.10% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.62%. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 1.75% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.92%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 2.46% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.32% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 4.42% for the day's biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Gazit-Globe Ltd. (TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) rose 3.32% after publishing its results. The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 2.50%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.46% and Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. rose 1.87%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 6.14% on strong financial results.

