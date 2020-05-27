search
Wed: TASE extends losses

27 May, 2020 18:35
NICE and Teva fell today but Discount rose strongly after reporting its financial results.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today following yesterday's losses. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.73%, to 1,440.15 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.73%, to 1,415.01 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.68%, to 433.03 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.56%, to 358.34 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.80 billion in equities and NIS 3.42 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar rate 0.455% lower from Tuesday at NIS 3.499/$ and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.177%, at NIS 3.857/€

On the market,Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 10.54% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 2.10% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.62%. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 1.75% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.92%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 2.46% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.32% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 4.42% for the day's biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Gazit-Globe Ltd. (TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) rose 3.32% after publishing its results. The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 2.50%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.46% and Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. rose 1.87%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 6.14% on strong financial results.

