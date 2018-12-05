Wed: TASE fall continues

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.77% to 1,619.04 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.65% to 1,462.71 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.20% to 377.55 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 344.14 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.65 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.080% at NIS 3.724/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.539% at 4.229/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 4.46% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 2.16%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.18%, and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.08% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.19% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.79%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.32%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.82% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.39%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 5, 2018

