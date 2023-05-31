Wed: TASE falls continue

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.77%, to 1,744.92 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.77%, to 1,747.02 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.56% to 348.85 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.36% to 369.19 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.17 billion in equities and NIS 3.25 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.162% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.715/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.364% lower at NIS 3.967/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 2.24% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.92% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 5.38%.

Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) fell 6.17% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.91%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.51% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.50%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 5.87%, for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 5.03% and Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) rose 2.32%.

