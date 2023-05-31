search
Front > TASE report

Wed: TASE falls continue

31 May, 2023 18:29
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The banks fell again today as NICE Systems rose strongly to buck the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.77%, to 1,744.92 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.77%, to 1,747.02 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.56% to 348.85 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.36% to 369.19 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.17 billion in equities and NIS 3.25 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.162% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.715/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.364% lower at NIS 3.967/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 2.24% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.92% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 5.38%.

Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) fell 6.17% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.91%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.51% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.50%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 5.87%, for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 5.03% and Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) rose 2.32%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 31, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018