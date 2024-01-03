Wed: TASE falls continue

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.96%, to 1,866.96 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.94% to 1,902.29 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.99% to 386.12 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.14% to 377.94 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.83 billion in equities and NIS 4.72 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.802% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.647/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.151% higher at NIS 3.983/€. <pBank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.51%, on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.96% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.18%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) fell 0.96% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 1%.

Enlight Renewable Energy (TASE: ENLT; Nasdaq: ENLT) fell 4.31% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.72% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.88%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.48% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.17%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 3, 2024.

