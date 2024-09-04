Wed: TASE falls moderate

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.67%, to 2.047.63 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.56% to 2,045.60 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.98% to 404.69 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 384.06 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.57 billion in equities and NIS 5.78 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 1.389% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.722/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.498% higher at NIS 4.113/€.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 4.62% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 0.77% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.31%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.08%, Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 2.43% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 1.22%.

Airport City (TASE: ARPT) rose 2.86% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.69%.

