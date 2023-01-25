Wed: TASE falls sharply

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.64%, to 1,828.97 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.73%, to 1,825.99 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.99% to 355 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.27% to 370.58 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.53 billion in equities and NIS 3.63 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.089% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.370/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.035% at NIS 3.664/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.59% on the days' biggest trading turnover - the only share on the Tel Aviv 35 Index to rise today.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.89% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.31%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.42% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 1.66%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK fell 7.25% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index for the fourth consecutive session. The share price is down nearly 21% this week. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.39%, and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.18%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.30% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.91%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 25, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.