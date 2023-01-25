search
Wed: TASE falls sharply

25 Jan, 2023 18:54
Bezeq and NICE Systems declined as Leumi was the only stock on the Tel Aviv 35 Index to buck the market today.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.64%, to 1,828.97 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.73%, to 1,825.99 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.99% to 355 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.27% to 370.58 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.53 billion in equities and NIS 3.63 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.089% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.370/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.035% at NIS 3.664/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.59% on the days' biggest trading turnover - the only share on the Tel Aviv 35 Index to rise today.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.89% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.31%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.42% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 1.66%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK fell 7.25% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index for the fourth consecutive session. The share price is down nearly 21% this week. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.39%, and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.18%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.30% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.91%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 25, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

