Wed: TASE falls strengthen near close

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.82%, to 1,833.83 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.84%, to 1,856.50 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.79% to 376.30 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 372.34 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.22 billion in equities and NIS 2.48 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.553% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.819/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.718% higher at NIS 4.099/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.61% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.32%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.60% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.59%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 3.03% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.41% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.81%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.66% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.27% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 1.26%.

