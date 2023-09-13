search
Wed: TASE falls strengthen near close

13 Sep, 2023 18:27
The banks and Delek led the TASE down today while Teva and Elbit Systems bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.82%, to 1,833.83 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.84%, to 1,856.50 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.79% to 376.30 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 372.34 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.22 billion in equities and NIS 2.48 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.553% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.819/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.718% higher at NIS 4.099/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.61% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.32%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.60% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.59%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 3.03% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.41% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.81%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.66% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.27% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 1.26%.

