Wed: TASE flat after recent volatility

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.02%, to 1,324.83 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.09%, to 1,352.81 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.08%, to 466.26 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.08%, to 358.24 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.37 billion in equities and NIS 3.55 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.442% up from Tuesday at NIS 3.407/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.160% up at NIS 4.006/€.

On the market, Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 3.76% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.07% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.42%. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) rose 3.04% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.73%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.74%, Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 3.23% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.99%.

Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) fell 3.02% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.61%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.57%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.33% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.44%.

