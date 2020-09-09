search
Front > TASE report

Wed: TASE flat after recent volatility

9 Sep, 2020 20:08
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Maytronics and Shikun & Binui led the gains on the market today while vAmot and the big banks led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.02%, to 1,324.83 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.09%, to 1,352.81 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.08%, to 466.26 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.08%, to 358.24 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.37 billion in equities and NIS 3.55 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.442% up from Tuesday at NIS 3.407/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.160% up at NIS 4.006/€.

On the market, Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 3.76% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.07% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.42%. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) rose 3.04% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.73%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.74%, Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 3.23% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.99%.

Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) fell 3.02% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.61%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.57%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.33% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.44%.

en.globes.co.il - on September 9, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018