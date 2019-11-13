Wed: TASE flat as Teva rally continues

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.01% to 1,658.65 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.12% to 1,570.94 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.20% to 369.99 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 368.43 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.01 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.456% today at NIS 3.495/$ from Tuesday's exchange rate, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.512% at 3.870/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 3.32% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 2.00%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.46% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 3.03%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 4.36% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after posting disappointing third quarter results. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.40% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.08%. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.06%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.83% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.96% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

