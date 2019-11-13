search
Front > TASE report

Wed: TASE flat as Teva rally continues

13 Nov, 2019 18:24
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva, Bezeq and Azrieli led the gains on the market today as Tower fell on disappointing results.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.01% to 1,658.65 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.12% to 1,570.94 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.20% to 369.99 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 368.43 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.01 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.456% today at NIS 3.495/$ from Tuesday's exchange rate, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.512% at 3.870/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 3.32% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 2.00%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.46% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 3.03%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 4.36% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after posting disappointing third quarter results. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.40% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.08%. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.06%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.83% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.96% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 13, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018