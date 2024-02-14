search
Wed: TASE flat as Tower soars

14 Feb, 2024 18:23
Tower and Nova led the gains today while the banks and NICE fell.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.03%, to 1,852.60 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.04% to 1,886.45 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.69% to 399.15 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.14% to 377.30 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.48 billion in equities and NIS 3.67 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.467% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.661/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.249% lower at NIS 3.919/€.

On the market, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 6.70% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.53%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.09% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.64%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.79% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) fell 1.18%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.77% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.29%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.41%, Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.23% and Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) fell 2.27% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

