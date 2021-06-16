Wed: TASE flat as dual-listed cos fall

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.14%, to 1,704.12 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.11%, to 1,773.66 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.57% to 578.57 points. The All Bond corporate bond index was unchanged at 386.12 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.55 billion in equities and NIS 4.36 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.093% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.239/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.071% higher, at NIS 3.924/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market, rising 0.60% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.78%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.91% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.78%. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 3.44% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 2.30% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.80%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA fell 1.91% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.94%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.76% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.26%.

