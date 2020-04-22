Wed: TASE flat as oil rebounds

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index was unchanged 1,345.56 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.13%, to 1,322.14 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.18%, to 374.69 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.57%, to 349.52 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.71 billion in equities and NIS 3.72 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar exchange rate down 0.310% from Tuesday at NIS 3.541/$ and the shekel-euro rate up 0.016% at NIS 3.846/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 8.76% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 8.46%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 4.78% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 7.59%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.48% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.07% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 3.54%.

Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 3.16% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.09%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.13%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.02% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.90%.

