search
Front > TASE report

Wed: TASE flat as oil rebounds

22 Apr, 2020 19:11
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Delek clawed back a small part of its huge losses and Israel Chemicalsa rose strongly but Teva was down.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index was unchanged 1,345.56 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.13%, to 1,322.14 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.18%, to 374.69 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.57%, to 349.52 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.71 billion in equities and NIS 3.72 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar exchange rate down 0.310% from Tuesday at NIS 3.541/$ and the shekel-euro rate up 0.016% at NIS 3.846/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 8.76% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 8.46%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 4.78% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 7.59%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.48% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.07% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 3.54%.

Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 3.16% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.09%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.13%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.02% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.90%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 22, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018