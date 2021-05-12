Wed: TASE flat despite ongoing unrest

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.02%, to 1,623.19 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.11%, to 1,697.20 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.16% to 554.57 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.17% to 382.71 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.77 billion in equities and NIS 3.85 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.152% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.279/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.531% lower, at NIS 3.975/€.

On the market, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 7.53% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after reporting first quarter financial results. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA fell 2.01%, Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) fell 2.29% and The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 2.27%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.22% on the day's biggerst trading turnover, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.12% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.67%.

Shapir Engineering & Industry (TASE: SPEN) rose 5.33% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) rose 4.19%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.35%, and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.31%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.55% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.30%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 12, 2021

