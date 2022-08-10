search
Wed: TASE gains accelerate

10 Aug, 2022 18:35
Bezeq rose strongly after positive Q2 results but Teva gave us some of its recent gains.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.71%, to 2,024 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.72%, to 2,076.30 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.57% to 433.21 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 377.77 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.97 billion in equities and NIS 3.12 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.484% today from Tuesday, at NIS 3.291/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.532% lower at NIS 3.365/€.

On the market, Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 5.43% for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 3.14% on the day's biggest trading turnover. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.98%, and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.98%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 3.17%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.87%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.08%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.16%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.76%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.28%, and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2.59% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

