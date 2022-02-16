Wed: TASE gains continue

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.72%, to 1,991.63 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.07%, to 2,087.81 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.68% to 492.91 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 387.57 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.01 billion in equities and NIS 3.53 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 1.302% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.183/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.951% lower at NIS 3.624/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 3.87% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.51% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 2.84%.

LUMI) rose 0.43%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.62%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.32%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.59%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 0.20% on the day's biggest trading turnover after yesterday's huge rise. LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 2.75% on the day's biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.06%, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.12% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.47%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 16, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.