Wed: TASE gains gather strong momentum

22 Nov, 2023 19:02
Delek, NICE Systems and the banks rose strongly today as Strauss was the only Tel Aviv 35 stock to fall.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.48%, to 1,792.44 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.28% to 1,807.68 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.46% to 346.03 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.24% to 370.53 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.12 billion in equities and NIS 4.25 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.431% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.726/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.081% higher at NIS 4.064/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 2.13% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.84% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 4.06%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 3.67% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 2.43%.

Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) rose 4.97% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 3.08% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.09%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 3.66% after publishing strong third quarter results and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.51%.

Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) fell 1.35% - the only stock to fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 22, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

