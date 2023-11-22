Wed: TASE gains gather strong momentum

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.48%, to 1,792.44 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.28% to 1,807.68 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.46% to 346.03 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.24% to 370.53 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.12 billion in equities and NIS 4.25 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.431% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.726/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.081% higher at NIS 4.064/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 2.13% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.84% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 4.06%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 3.67% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 2.43%.

Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) rose 4.97% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 3.08% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.09%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 3.66% after publishing strong third quarter results and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.51%.

Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) fell 1.35% - the only stock to fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 22, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.