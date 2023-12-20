Wed: TASE gains mount

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.39%, to 1,865.78 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.43% to 1,895.33 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.15% to 373.40 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 380.27 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.35 billion in equities and NIS 3.27 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.137% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.648/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.128% higher at NIS 3.990/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 3.11% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.51%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.17% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 3.03%.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 4.08% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.64%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.87% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 0.64%

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 1.83% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 0.71% after reports that the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund is selling its stake in the company, and Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) fell 0.64%.

