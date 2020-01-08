Wed: TASE halts slide

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.11%, to 1,676.39 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.32% to 1,621.66 points and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.75% to 404.58 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.02%, to 370.81 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.31 billion in equities and NIS 2.44 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market today, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.058% from Tuedsay at NIS 3.465/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.529% at NIS 3.856/€.

On the market, LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 4.39% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.17% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.74%. Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 1.13% after raising a bond, Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 2.45% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 1%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.63%.

Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.61% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.50%, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 0.94% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.27%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.28% on the day's biggest trading turnover, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.62%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.13%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 8, 2020

