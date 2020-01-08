search
Front > TASE report

Wed: TASE halts slide

8 Jan, 2020 18:30
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

NICE Systems and Israel Chemicals led the gains today while Teva lost ground again.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.11%, to 1,676.39 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.32% to 1,621.66 points and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.75% to 404.58 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.02%, to 370.81 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.31 billion in equities and NIS 2.44 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market today, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.058% from Tuedsay at NIS 3.465/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.529% at NIS 3.856/€.

On the market, LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 4.39% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.17% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.74%. Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 1.13% after raising a bond, Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 2.45% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 1%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.63%.

Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.61% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.50%, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 0.94% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.27%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.28% on the day's biggest trading turnover, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.62%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.13%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 8, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018