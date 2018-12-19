Wed: TASE halts slide but Teva continues to fall

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today, ending a wretched sequence of losing sessions. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.55% to 1,558.85 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.66% to 1,407.92 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.18% to 346.33 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 340.47 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.45 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.186% at NIS 3.756/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.014% at 4.284/€.

On the market, there was no comfort for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA), which fell 2.5% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.76% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.27% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 0.14%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.03%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.93% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.10% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.23%, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.74% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 1.22%.

