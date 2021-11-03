search
Wed: TASE higher despite Teva correction

3 Nov, 2021 18:43
Leumi and Hapoalim led the market higher today despite strong declines from Teva and NICE Systems.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.32%, to 1,880.92 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.17%, to 1,966.61 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.13% to 584.18 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.21% to 392.81 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.50 billion in equities and NIS 4.32 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.256% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.138/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.099% higher at NIS 3.634/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market today, falling 3.78% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Yesterday Teva rose 10.28% following a landmark legal victory in a California court on opioids. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.09% and LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 4.66% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 10.12% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 4.15%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.58% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.08%. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.04% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.01%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 3.02%, and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.31%.

