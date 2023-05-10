Wed: TASE higher despite Teva slump

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.08%, to 1,789.77 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.27%, to 1,794.58 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.28% to 348.50 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.34% to 369.44 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.92 billion in equities and NIS 3.32 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.437% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.675/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.212% higher at NIS 4.023/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market today falling 8% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover after reporting disappointing first quarter results. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2.32%, Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.36% and Shapir Engineering and Industries fell (TASE: SPEN) fell 1.82%.

Airport City (TASE: ARPT) rose 6.56% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 5% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.64%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.98% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.79%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.60% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.92%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 10, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.